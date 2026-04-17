Woman’s suicide after alleged assault over poll freebies: 51 booths marked sensitive in Tiruchy's Mannachanallur

TIRUCHY: Following the suicide of a 25-year-old woman in the Mannachanallur constituency due to alleged abuse and assault by DMK members over the distribution of free gifts, the election department in Tiruchy has intensified monitoring and identified 51 polling booths in the constituency as sensitive.

In a press release on Thursday, District Election Officer and District Collector V Saravanan said so far 17 complaints were received in connection with violations of MCC in Mannachanallur constituency where the candidates from DMK and an ally of NDA are in the fray.

Based on enquiries, 14 cases have been registered at various police stations in the Mannachanallur constituency.

The action comes after nine DMK persons were booked and six of them were arrested after a 25-year-old woman P Sindhuja died by suicide after she was publicly abused and assaulted over election freebies in Valaikattai near Mannachanallur.