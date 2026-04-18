41st convocation of SRIHER held

CHENNAI: Talking to patients with kind words can be more powerful than even the most advanced medical treatment, as they usually approach doctors with fear, uncertainty and vulnerability, said Abhijat Chandrakant Sheth, chairman of National Medical Commission (NMC) and president of the National Board of Examinations.

Speaking at the 41st convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Friday, Abhijat said that while technology will continue to transform healthcare, empathy will always remain at the heart of good medical practice. He also urged the graduates to constantly refine their clinical skills and actively engage in research and innovation.

He also presented 53 gold medals to meritorious students. Dr Janavi Sridhar bagged three gold medals for outstanding performance in MBBS examinations.

Pro chancellor R V Sengutuvan conferred degrees on 902 graduates, including PhD and undergraduate students in medical, engineering and management disciplines, according to the press release.

Presenting the annual report, vice-chancellor Dr Uma Sekar highlighted the institution’s academic and research achievements for 2025-26. The university is currently incubating over 40 start-ups in areas such as digital health, diagnostics and medical technologies.