Act against those who didn't stop illegal mining in Thoothai: Madras HC

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has directed officials of Sivaganga district administration to initiate disciplinary proceedings against officials who failed to prevent illegal mining in Thoothai village in Sivaganga.

A bench of justices N Sathish Kumar and M Jothiraman gave the direction recently on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Chinnamari seeking direction to the department of geology and mining to take necessary steps to stop illegal mining activities in the village.

Chinnamari alleged that the illegal sand mining has resulted in destruction of agricultural lands and depletion of ground water resources but despite several petitions, the authorities concerned have not taken any action against the same.

In his response, the deputy director of the mining department in Sivaganga told the court that the Taluk Level Task Force, headed by the Thiruppuvanam tahsildar, conducted a field inspection last month and reported that there is no mining activities in the petition-mentioned lands at present but there are signs of recent removal of minerals in some parts without permission. The task force also recommended initiation of action against the concerned land owners and offenders, the deputy director added.

Hearing both sides, the judges added that the authorities should also initiate disciplinary proceedings against the officials, for failing to take timely action and remaining passive spectators to the above illegal activities, within four months and disposed of the petition.