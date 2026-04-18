BU hostels refuse to adjust deposit against last two months' fee; outgoing PG students upset

COIMBATORE: Final-year postgraduate hostel students at Bharathiar University alleged the hostel administration is forcing them to pay hostel fees for March and April rather than adjusting them against the deposit amount.

Many who joined in the 2024-26 batch are struggling to pay the hostel fees due to the sudden directive by the new hostel authorities, students claimed, adding, at least a thousand students would be affected.

A hostel student, who did not wish to be named, told TNIE that at the time of admission, the university had informed them that the hostel fee of Rs 3,600 for the last two months would be adjusted from the deposit amount of Rs 8,750 paid during admission upon vacating the hostel in the second (final) year.

She said a few months ago, hostel heads, supervisors, and wardens were replaced and new officials were appointed.

"I do not have enough money to pay the hostel fees as I do not receive financial support from my family due to their commitments. How can I pay the fee to the university?" she asked.

Another student said the warden threatened that the No Dues certificate for the hostel will be issued and deposit amount will be returned only if they paid the fees for two months.

She also said that many students, like her, struggle to pay the hostel fees, which cover room rent and food, as they are unable to arrange the money.

According to the sources, around 2,400 students are staying in the 11 hostels in Bharathiar University.

Registrar R Rajavel, who was unaware of the matter, told TNIE that they would take steps to adjust the deposit amount against two months of hostel fees.

He assured that the students' grievances would be rectified soon.