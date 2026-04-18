Class representatives resign over Tamil Nadu National Law University V-C’s ‘sexist’ remark

TIRUCHY: The protest by students of the Tamil Nadu National Law University in Tiruchy against the alleged sexist remarks of vice chancellor V Nagaraj continued for a second day on Friday, even as 12 class representatives who attended a meeting with him submitted their resignation to the university officials.

In their resignation letter, the representatives said the V-C had remarked they had “misunderstood” his comments made during the April 15 meeting and conveyed them to the larger student body by interpreting it differently. The class representatives said this had undermined their credibility among students.

In a video of the V-C addressiung protestors on Friday night, he is heard saying that with the representatives stepping down, there was currently no formal student representation. He asked students to submit their demands in writing and said he would respond within a day or two. He added any decision would rest with the university’s governing council and would be subject to judicial review.

During the interaction, the V-C also alleged some students were behaving like “rowdies”, a remark that drew sharp reactions from the protesting students.