'Delimitation Bill defeat a victory for Tamil Nadu': DMK leader S Ragupathi

In Pudukkottai on Saturday, Tamil Nadu Minister for Natural Resources and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader S. Ragupathi described the defeat of the delimitation-linked constitutional amendment bill in Parliament as a “first victory” for the state. He accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to undermine Tamil Nadu’s rights through the proposed legislation.

Ragupathi alleged that the BJP introduced the bill despite lacking the required two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha, suggesting it was a politically motivated move. He further claimed that the Centre is dependent on its allies to remain in power and argued that the delimitation exercise was being used as a political tool. He also accused the party of misleading the public by linking delimitation with women’s reservation.

Clarifying the DMK’s position, Ragupathi said the party supports women’s reservation but insisted it must be implemented based on accurate and updated census data. He raised concerns that southern states are being “penalised” for successfully implementing population control measures, noting that Tamil Nadu’s parliamentary representation has reduced from 42 seats in 1952 to 39 currently.

He also reiterated the demand for a nationwide caste-based census, stating that only the Union Government can effectively carry it out. According to him, introducing such legislation close to elections was intended to create confusion among voters, particularly in Tamil Nadu, though he expressed confidence that the electorate—especially women—would not be misled.

Ragupathi criticised Edappadi K. Palaniswami of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), dismissing his remarks as baseless. He also targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of making inconsistent statements across states and misleading the public. He further alleged that the AIADMK is aligning with the BJP and struggling politically.