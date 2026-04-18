'Delimitation Bill defeat a victory for Tamil Nadu': DMK leader S Ragupathi

In Pudukkottai on Saturday, Tamil Nadu Minister for Natural Resources and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader S. Ragupathi described the defeat of the delimitation-linked constitutional amendment bill in Parliament as a “first victory” for the state. He accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to undermine Tamil Nadu’s rights through the proposed legislation.
Ragupathi alleged that the BJP introduced the bill despite lacking the required two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha, suggesting it was a politically motivated move. He further claimed that the Centre is dependent on its allies to remain in power and argued that the delimitation exercise was being used as a political tool. He also accused the party of misleading the public by linking delimitation with women’s reservation.
Clarifying the DMK’s position, Ragupathi said the party supports women’s reservation but insisted it must be implemented based on accurate and updated census data. He raised concerns that southern states are being “penalised” for successfully implementing population control measures, noting that Tamil Nadu’s parliamentary representation has reduced from 42 seats in 1952 to 39 currently.
He also reiterated the demand for a nationwide caste-based census, stating that only the Union Government can effectively carry it out. According to him, introducing such legislation close to elections was intended to create confusion among voters, particularly in Tamil Nadu, though he expressed confidence that the electorate—especially women—would not be misled.
Ragupathi criticised Edappadi K. Palaniswami of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), dismissing his remarks as baseless. He also targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of making inconsistent statements across states and misleading the public. He further alleged that the AIADMK is aligning with the BJP and struggling politically.
The remarks come amid an escalating political clash between the BJP-led central government and opposition parties over the failed legislation, which was tied to implementing women’s reservation through delimitation. The bill fell short of the required two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha, receiving 298 votes in favour and 230 against.
Following the outcome, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla confirmed that the Constitution Amendment Bill had not passed. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju stated that the government would not proceed with the remaining related bills.
The One Hundred and Sixth Constitutional Amendment Act, 2023, passed earlier, provides for 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, though its implementation has been linked to delimitation.
The BJP has accused opposition parties of blocking a historic reform aimed at ensuring women’s representation, while Amit Shah warned of political consequences. In contrast, opposition leaders—including Rahul Gandhi—have maintained that while they support women’s reservation, they oppose tying it to delimitation and census processes, arguing that the bill could alter India’s electoral structure.
(With inputs from ANI)