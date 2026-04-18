Equipment suppliers urge railways to waive penalties

CHENNAI: Citing a steep rise in input costs for copper by 80%, aluminium by 60% and steel by 30%, and the West Asia military conflict, the Tamil Nadu-based Railway Equipment Suppliers Association has urged the Railway Ministry to waive penalties imposed for delayed product supplies.

The association noted that over the last six months, raw material prices have surged multiple times, while the ongoing West Asian conflict has driven polymer and plastic raw material costs up by nearly 100%.

“One of my suppliers in Mumbai uses LPG to manufacture springs for coach production. Due to disruptions in commercial LPG supply amid the West Asia conflict, his deliveries are delayed. This, in turn, affects my supplies to the railways,” S Surulivel, president of the association, said.