I-T sleuths raid offices of Karur contractor ‘linked’ to Senthil Balaji

KARUR: Income Tax officials on Friday conducted searches in Karur at multiple premises of a contractor allegedly associated with former DMK minister V Senthil Balaji.

According to sources, searches were carried out at seven premises of M C Sankar, a government contractor. These included his residence on Palaniyappa Street and offices in Sengunthapuram, a new office on 4th Cross Street, and an older office in the same locality.

The operation also covered eateries on the Karur-Coimbatore Road linked to his associates — Kongu Mess and Sakthi Mess — along with the residences of their owners. Over 30 officials involved in the searches examined financial documents, bank transactions and asset records. One of the offices was initially found locked, with officials waiting before resuming their procedure.

The action follows tension on Thursday night after an election flying squad inspected the premises of AIADMK ward secretary T Dhandapani in Vennamalai based on a complaint of storing gifts for distribution to voters. Though nothing was found, the inspection led to a standoff as cadre from both parties gathered in large numbers, creating a brief disruption before the police intervened.

The searches come amid heightened surveillance ahead of the Assembly polls, following complaints of alleged inducements to voters.