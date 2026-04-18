Leg-up to TN gaming as Madurai studio readies launch

CHENNAI: A five-member game development team from Madurai, backed by KRAFTON India, is preparing to launch mobile and personal computer game application titled Chromadi in June – signalling how Tamil Nadu’s gaming ambitions are beginning to extend beyond Chennai.

Part of an earlier cohort of KRAFTON’s India Gaming Incubator, the studio has secured nearly $100,000 in funding and is currently in the testing phase. The officials of the company were present at the Chennai Trade Centre on Friday alongside larger industry players at a game developers conference.

The free-to-play title Chromadi, designed for mobile and PC, blends “chrome” (colour) with “adi”, a Tamil word meaning “to hit,” pointing to gameplay built on colour theory and fast-paced combat. “It’s easy to pick up, but the layered mechanics reward players who invest time refining their skills,” said Jaiwanth Shanmugam, founder of Kleanup Games.

The team – Nandini Nachiyar, Niranjan Nair, Harish Needhi and Navya Johnson – each bring around five years of experience, with two members from Kerala, underscoring how gaming is drawing talent from across southern India. What began as a small prototype evolved into a full project after the team entered KRAFTON’s second incubator cohort.