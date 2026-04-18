Mammoth woes give tribal families sleepless nights

VELLORE/TIRUCHY: The night of March 25, 2026, was a nightmare all too familiar for the around 47 Irular and Narikuravar families living along the foothills of Sorakkalpettai, under the Vandranthangal panchayat in Vellore’s Katpadi.

Around 11.30 pm, a herd of five to six elephants emerged from the forest area of Jawadhu Hills and wandered into their settlement, sending residents scrambling out of their huts.

“We heard loud trumpeting and ran out into the open. It is not safe to stay inside during such incidents,” said Nithya Bhaskar, a resident. “Tonight too the elephants might come. We can never sleep fully in peace,” Nithya added.

For these families, who live predominantly in makeshift huts, such encounters are frequent. The absence of an electricity connection and other basic amenities such as water and toilet facilities worsens their situation. Even as election campaigning gathers momentum across the plains, tribal hamlets like Sorakkalpettai remain largely untouched.

Some residents take up their issues in a spirited manner during elections, in the hope of grabbing the attention of political parties, often in vain. For instance, at Top Sengattupatti in the Pachamalai Hills spread over Tiruchy and Salem districts, members of the Malayali tribal community attempted to stage a protest last month, demanding that politicians should stop visiting their settlements only during poll seasons.