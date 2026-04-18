Off the cuff: Power play in poll time

Despite the Model Code of Conduct being in force, officials from the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board met former minister V Senthil Balaji days ago. In another instance, a group of bureaucrats is said to have called on minister S S Sivasankar, presenting him a shawl and bouquet. Sources said the officials also conveyed their wishes to the candidates, potentially breaching poll norms. The meetings have sparked chatter within the power sector. However, there is no official word on the officials involved or the specifics. Authorities have yet to respond to the issue

S Guruvamikanathan