Tamil Nadu

Off the cuff: Power play in poll time

However, there is no official word on the officials involved or the specifics. Authorities have yet to respond to the issue
Senior party leader and Tamil Nadu Transport Minister S S Sivasankar.
Senior party leader and Tamil Nadu Transport Minister S S Sivasankar.(File Photo | Express)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

Despite the Model Code of Conduct being in force, officials from the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board met former minister V Senthil Balaji days ago. In another instance, a group of bureaucrats is said to have called on minister S S Sivasankar, presenting him a shawl and bouquet. Sources said the officials also conveyed their wishes to the candidates, potentially breaching poll norms. The meetings have sparked chatter within the power sector. However, there is no official word on the officials involved or the specifics. Authorities have yet to respond to the issue

S Guruvamikanathan

Comedy of errors

Coimbatore witnessed a curious campaign mix-up as youths hired by DMK workers to distribute pamphlets ended up canvassing for rivals. Even while handing out leaflets detailing the DMK candidate, constituency and manifesto, the youths, said to be supporters of NTK, urged voters to back NTK nominees instead. The contradictory pitch left many surprised and amused in equal measure. A video of the episode has since gone viral, triggering chatter over campaign oversight and messaging gone awry

Thinakaran Rajamani

Tamil Nadu elections 2026

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com