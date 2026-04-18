PMK urges EC to take action on CM for burning copies of Bill

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday criticised the DMK for opposing the proposed delimitation Bill of the union government and urged the Election Commission to take action against CM MK Stalin for staging protests involving the burning of copies of the proposed law.

In a statement, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have made it clear that the number of seats for all states, including Tamil Nadu, will increase by about 50%. He said this disproves the claims made by Stalin that the state would face injustice.

Anbumani said the law to provide 33% reservation for women in Parliament and assemblies was passed in 2023. He added that the centre is now planning to implement it from the 2029 Lok Sabha elections by increasing the total seats from 543 to 816 and reserving 273 seats for women.

He claimed that TN’s Lok Sabha seats could rise from 39 to 59, with around 20 seats for women. This, he said, would increase women’s political participation. He criticised Stalin for opposing the move and staging protests, including black flag demonstrations.

Anbumani also urged the Election Commission to take action over protests involving the burning of copies of the proposed law.

In a related development, K Saravanan, an advocate from Kodungaiyur in Chennai, lodged a complaint with Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik, seeking action against Stalin for burning a copy of the Bill, saying it is not befitting the constitutional post held by the chief minister.