TN has defeated NDA even before polls: Stalin

DINDIGUL/THENI: Referring to the defeat of the delimitation Bill in Parliament, Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin on Friday said the NDA has been defeated even before the Assembly elections had taken place.

Speaking in a campaign meeting at Dindigul, Stalin said “Even before elections, the NDA has faced defeat. This isn’t a new one, but still a historic victory. Tamil Nadu has defeated the egoistic BJP. NDA members questioned the black attire and raising of black flags by opposition parties. But this isn’t enough. The real defeat should be handed to them on April 23. BJP shouldn’t dare touch Tamil Nadu, otherwise they will feel the heat.”

This is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first major defeat in his 12-year regime, Stalin said. “This is the first time Edappadi K Palaniswami has faced a massive defeat even before the election. Black shirts have defeated the saffron army. This amendment was brought in the name of the Women’s Reservation Bill, and the INDIA bloc has defeated them,” he added.

Regarding the Bill, he said that there was no clarification provided about delimitation. The centre says Tamil Nadu’s representation will not be affected, but that is not what is written in the actual law, he added.

Earlier, speaking in Andipatti, Stalin accused the union government of engaging in divisive and hatred-driven politics against Tamils, and attempted to reduce the number of MPs from Tamil Nadu through delimitation.