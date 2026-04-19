Can new entrants unseat DMK in Tiruvannamalai?

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Around Arunachala Hill, movement never pauses. By day and well into the night, a steady stream of pilgrims circles the 14-km Girivalam path, barefoot and in prayer, drawn to the Arunachaleswarar Temple that anchors the town’s rhythm and economy. Shops, eateries and roadside vendors thrive on this unceasing flow.

A few kilometres away, the pace shifts. Paddy fields and farmlands define rural livelihoods, far removed from the temple’s bustle. Yet, as Tiruvannamalai heads into the 2026 Assembly polls, this ‘spiritual capital’ is no longer just a site of devotion, it is fast becoming a politically contested terrain.

The constituency has remained a DMK stronghold, represented by Minister EV Velu, a six-time MLA. A former AIADMK leader who joined the DMK in 1997, Velu has held the seat since 2011.

In 2021, he secured 66.7% (1.29 lakh) of the 2.07 lakh votes polled, while runner-up S Thanigaivel of the BJP secured 21% (43,203). This time, the BJP — seeking to gain a foothold in this temple town — has fielded C Elumalai as part of its alliance with the AIADMK. With Velu’s victory margin rising from 3% in 2011 and 25% in 2016 (both against the AIADMK) to 46% in 2021, the question in 2026 is not merely whether he will retain the seat, but whether he can maintain his scale of dominance.

NTK has nominated Vignesh S, while TVK has fielded Arul Arumugam, an activist known for his protests against the Salem–Chennai Expressway and SIPCOT projects in Melma. While a fragmented opposition may favour Velu, discontent persists on the ground.