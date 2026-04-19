Can new entrants unseat DMK in Tiruvannamalai?

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Around Arunachala Hill, movement never pauses. By day and well into the night, a steady stream of pilgrims circles the 14-km Girivalam path, barefoot and in prayer, drawn to the Arunachaleswarar Temple that anchors the town’s rhythm and economy. Shops, eateries and roadside vendors thrive on this unceasing flow.
A few kilometres away, the pace shifts. Paddy fields and farmlands define rural livelihoods, far removed from the temple’s bustle. Yet, as Tiruvannamalai heads into the 2026 Assembly polls, this ‘spiritual capital’ is no longer just a site of devotion, it is fast becoming a politically contested terrain.
The constituency has remained a DMK stronghold, represented by Minister EV Velu, a six-time MLA. A former AIADMK leader who joined the DMK in 1997, Velu has held the seat since 2011.
In 2021, he secured 66.7% (1.29 lakh) of the 2.07 lakh votes polled, while runner-up S Thanigaivel of the BJP secured 21% (43,203). This time, the BJP — seeking to gain a foothold in this temple town — has fielded C Elumalai as part of its alliance with the AIADMK. With Velu’s victory margin rising from 3% in 2011 and 25% in 2016 (both against the AIADMK) to 46% in 2021, the question in 2026 is not merely whether he will retain the seat, but whether he can maintain his scale of dominance.
NTK has nominated Vignesh S, while TVK has fielded Arul Arumugam, an activist known for his protests against the Salem–Chennai Expressway and SIPCOT projects in Melma. While a fragmented opposition may favour Velu, discontent persists on the ground.
In Thatchampattu, residents continue to struggle with basic infrastructure. “During rains, sewage mixes with rainwater. We have submitted several petitions, but nothing has changed,” said P Venkateshan (60), a resident. In nearby areas, water scarcity and quarrying have compounded concerns. “We receive only saline water through pipelines. For drinking water, we travel nearly 4 km every day. Quarrying has caused cracks in houses and dust pollution,” said Adhilakshmi E (36), another resident.
In Chinnakalapadi, access to transport remains limited. “My children study in Class 10 and 11. Their school is 4 km away, and we have to walk 1.5 km to reach a bus stop. We have raised this multiple times, but to no avail,” said E Ramayi (43), a local from Chinnakalapadi.
Although Tiruvannamalai contributes significantly to the state’s paddy production, several issues affecting farmers remain unresolved. “The proposed Sipcot land acquisition has raised serious concerns. The direct procurement centre operates only for two to three months and lacks basic facilities. It must function year round,” said Lakshmanan, a farmer.
The rapid rise in pilgrim footfall has placed mounting pressure on civic infrastructure. The temple receives around 30,000 devotees on regular days, rising to nearly one lakh on weekends. “It takes four to six hours for darshan. Brokers offer quicker access for Rs 1,000,” said Y Akash (22), a student from Hyderabad.
Residents near the temple say the influx has begun to affect daily life. “Businesses have benefited, but we have lost our peace. There is water scarcity, and even locals have to wait at least eight hours for darshan,” said a resident near the Rajagopuram.
Responding to these concerns, Velu said development work is ongoing. “Most issues raised by residents have been addressed, with only a few pending due to administrative constraints,” he said.
The AIADMK’s presence on the ground appears weaker compared to the DMK. The BJP is attempting to expand its base by combining Hindutva messaging with local civic issues.
The entry of TVK has added a new dimension. Its candidate Arul, founder of the Uzhavar Urimai Iyakkam, gained visibility during the Salem–Chennai Expressway agitation under the previous AIADMK government and was detained under the Goondas Act in November 2023 in connection with Sipcot protests in Melma under the present DMK regime. Positioning himself against Velu, he is seeking to channel rural dissatisfaction into electoral support.
NTK candidate Vignesh said, “Interior areas remain neglected. Issues include garbage dumping, poor traffic management and lack of farmer support.”