Centre delayed women's bill, pushed delimitation, says Dravidar Kazhagam leader K Veeramani

NAGAPATTINAM: Dravidar Kazhagam leader K. Veeramani on Sunday said the Union government deliberately delayed the implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill and attempted to alter political representation through delimitation.

Campaigning for Secular Progressive Alliance candidate M. H. Jawahirullah in Nagapattinam, Veeramani said the Women's Reservation Bill, passed in 2023, remains unimplemented as the Centre has not issued the necessary order.

He alleged that instead, efforts were made to reduce parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu while increasing them in northern states through delimitation. "Understanding this conspiracy, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin opposed it strongly, and the INDIA alliance parties defeated it," he said.

Addressing voters near the Abirami Amman Temple entrance, Veeramani accused the BJP-led government of spreading "false propaganda" that Tamil Nadu opposes women's reservation. "This is the land that taught India about reservation. They have no achievements to speak of," he said.