Community watch: It’s a tide of woes along 1K km TN coast

NAGAPATTINAM: On a night in December last when Cyclone Ditwah struck, 70-year-old fisherwoman A Anjamma of Chandirapadi in Mayiladuthurai began to recall past disasters as seawater fast advanced into the coastal village. “We were frightened to even open our doors and look out,” she said. Sugan, a local fisherman, said seawater enters the village in the event of rough tides as well, damaging boats and washing away fishing nets.

Elsewhere, in Pushpavanam of Nagapattinam, resident S Ramesh complains of the seabed being muddy. As a result, boats cannot move when the water level is low, forcing us to remain idle for days, he said. The project for a Rs 25-crore fishing harbour in the locality is yet to take off.

Meanwhile, in Ramanathapuram’s Roachma Nagar, Perinbam bemoaned illegal fishing in the territorial waters. “If it is not curbed, traditional fishermen will lose their only source of income,” he said.

Such complaints of ecological degradation, illegal practices and depleting resources, coupled with the more pronounced fishing conflict between the country and Sri Lanka, resonate across Tamil Nadu’s 1,076-km coastline spread over 14 districts. Compounding the situation is limited political representation, rue the state’s fishers.

On the Indo-Lanka fisher dispute, which has been leading to arrests of Tamil Nadu fishers and seizure of their boats by the island nation’s navy, P Jesuraj, president of the All Mechanised Boat Fishermen Association, said there are over 2,000 mechanised boats and around 25,000 fishermen and allied workers in the Rameswaram region. “Though the government provides around Rs 8 lakh for confiscated boats, the actual cost of a vessel ranges from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 1 crore,” he said.