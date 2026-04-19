DMK petition to set up temporary offices binned

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has dismissed a petition by the DMK seeking permission to raise temporary party offices using tarpaulin at Aravakurichi in Karur district.

The first bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan said the Election Commission of India (ECI)’s amended rule allows establishment of such temporary party offices only on permanent buildings by taking into account the safety of the party members who assemble in large numbers.

The petition was moved by a representative of DMK election candidate R Elango, as the constituency returning officer rejected an application on April 5 seeking permission to raise tarpaulin sheds for temporary party offices on the ground that Annexure- W of the rules of the ECI provides for permission to put up temporary party offices only on permanent building which shall have all necessary approvals.