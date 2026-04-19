DMK petition to set up temporary offices binned

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has dismissed a petition by the DMK seeking permission to raise temporary party offices using tarpaulin at Aravakurichi in Karur district.
The first bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan said the Election Commission of India (ECI)’s amended rule allows establishment of such temporary party offices only on permanent buildings by taking into account the safety of the party members who assemble in large numbers.
The petition was moved by a representative of DMK election candidate R Elango, as the constituency returning officer rejected an application on April 5 seeking permission to raise tarpaulin sheds for temporary party offices on the ground that Annexure- W of the rules of the ECI provides for permission to put up temporary party offices only on permanent building which shall have all necessary approvals.
The bench said when admittedly a large number of party functionaries and the public would be visiting the temporary party office, there is a risk and every likelihood of some untoward incident if it is set up using a tarpaulin shed.
“The commission (ECI) had considered all these issues and had undertaken certain measures in the overall interest of candidates, party workers and the public at large, which cannot be construed as irrational or arbitrary,” it said.
The bench noted that Annexure-W issued by the ECI is definitely with the purpose of ensuring safety, which applies to all the constituencies throughout the state.