ECI transfers Tamil Nadu IG - intelligence Senthil Velan; appoints Avinash Kumar as successor

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) issued an order on Sunday transferring the Inspector General of Police (Intelligence), K.A. Senthilvelan, from his post. The Commission has appointed A. Avinash Kumar, the current IG of Technical Services, as his successor.

As part of the directive, the ECI has instructed Chief Secretary M. Sai Kumar to ensure that Mr. Senthilvelan is not assigned to any election-related duties until the ongoing Assembly elections in the state conclude. The Commission further mandated that a compliance report confirming Mr. Avinash Kumar’s assumption of office be submitted by 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The state Home Department, led by Home Secretary K. Manivasan, promptly issued the formal appointment order for Mr. Avinash Kumar, who is expected to take charge immediately.

After the announcement of schedule for the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu on March 15, the ECI has transferred several top officials including N Muruganandam (Chief Secretary), G Venkataraman (DGP), Dheeraj Kumar (Home Secretary), S Davidson Devasirvatham DGP (Armed Police and Director, DVAC), A Arun (Great Chennai Police Commissioner), K Elambahavath (Collector, Thoothukudi), R Brinda Devi (Collector, Salem), A Amalraj (Tambaram City Police Commissioner), and J Loganathan (Madurai City Police Commissioner).

Chief Minister MK Stalin had criticised some of the transfers, including the transfer of Chief Secretary N Muruganandam.