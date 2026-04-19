ECI urged to prevent defacement of walls in TN govt schools during polls

They urged election officials to consult school managements in advance on the placement and size of posters, designate specific areas for pasting such materials and avoid damaging walls while fixing election-related notices. They suggested preventive measures like arranging boards to paste notices to avoid defacement.

They also requested officials from the school education department, public works department and local bodies monitor and document such activities. After the elections, all materials should be removed properly and the school premises restored to their original condition.

“Many government schools have attractive drawings on their walls to create a good learning environment for students. However, notices pasted on the wall during elections leave a bad mark after the polls. Every school facing the issue has to spend another huge amount for repainting the walls during every election year,” said a government school teacher from Mogappair.