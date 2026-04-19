Elderly woman killed in suspected leopard attack near Sholayar dam

COIMBATORE: A 76-year-old woman was found dead and partially consumed, allegedly by a leopard, near her residence at Sholayar Nagar in the Sholayar Dam area near Valparai on Sunday morning.

The deceased, identified as A Innasiammal, had limited mobility due to her advanced age and was known to walk slowly with a hunched posture.

According to sources, she had been living alone. After her relatives reported her missing, staff from the Manombolly forest range launched a search operation on Saturday night. Her body was discovered around 6.45 am on Sunday in a low-lying area about 100 metres from her residence, in a partially eaten condition, allegedly by an unidentified carnivorous animal.

A forest official from the range said, “Following a thorough inspection of the area where the body was found, no signs of dragging or clear evidence of a wild animal attack were noticed. We are yet to ascertain which animal fed on the body, and further investigation is underway.”