Golden opportunity lost by defeating bill, say EPS and Nirmala

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister M K Stalin, accusing him of opposing the proposed delimitation exercise and thereby harming Tamil Nadu’s political prospects and women’s representation.

In a post on X, Palaniswami alleged that the state had lost an opportunity to enhance its political strength by gaining up to 20 additional Lok Sabha seats. He claimed that had delimitation been carried out based on the 2011 Census, Tamil Nadu would have lost nine seats, but the DMK government’s opposition could now lead to a greater loss when the exercise is undertaken after the 2026 Census.

Palaniswami further contended that the state had missed a “golden opportunity” offered under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to secure increased parliamentary representation.

He also accused Stalin of undermining women’s empowerment by opposing legislative measures linked to women’s reservation, recalling that a similar Bill introduced in 1998 during former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s tenure did not pass due to opposition from parties now aligned with DMK.