Jobs, infra upgrade, urban planning: DMK, TVK, AIADMK outline growth roadmap for Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Reflecting a broad consensus on Tiruchy’s growth potential, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam have outlined targeted proposals for the cinfaity, with a shared focus on industrial growth, job creation, infrastructure upgrades and urban planning, even as their approaches differ in scope and emphasis.

The DMK’s proposals position Tiruchy as a key node in Tamil Nadu’s manufacturing and export ecosystem. Among the highlights is the plan to establish a Global Talent Gateway to provide advanced skill training and research facilities, particularly in heavy manufacturing. The party has also proposed setting up Global Capability Centres in cities, including Tiruchy, by 2030, alongside a dry port to strengthen export logistics. In addition, food processing clusters are planned to boost agro-based industries.

On the urban front, the DMK has promised expansion of electric bus services, a Bio-CNG plant for scientific waste management, and the development of a “Global City” project with modern infrastructure and civic amenities.

The TVK manifesto outlines a more aggressive industrial push, centred on high-value sectors. It proposes the declaration of Tiruchy as an Aerospace and Heavy Engineering Zone, backed by a 10-year tax exemption to attract investors. A 300-acre aerospace fabrication park is planned near the Tiruchy International Airport, aimed at integrating the city into global aviation supply chains. The party has also proposed a Rs 300-crore Medical Technology Park in the Tiruchy-Thanjavur region to support startups and device manufacturing.