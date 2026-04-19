Jobs, infra upgrade, urban planning: DMK, TVK, AIADMK outline growth roadmap for Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Reflecting a broad consensus on Tiruchy’s growth potential, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam have outlined targeted proposals for the cinfaity, with a shared focus on industrial growth, job creation, infrastructure upgrades and urban planning, even as their approaches differ in scope and emphasis.
The DMK’s proposals position Tiruchy as a key node in Tamil Nadu’s manufacturing and export ecosystem. Among the highlights is the plan to establish a Global Talent Gateway to provide advanced skill training and research facilities, particularly in heavy manufacturing. The party has also proposed setting up Global Capability Centres in cities, including Tiruchy, by 2030, alongside a dry port to strengthen export logistics. In addition, food processing clusters are planned to boost agro-based industries.
On the urban front, the DMK has promised expansion of electric bus services, a Bio-CNG plant for scientific waste management, and the development of a “Global City” project with modern infrastructure and civic amenities.
The TVK manifesto outlines a more aggressive industrial push, centred on high-value sectors. It proposes the declaration of Tiruchy as an Aerospace and Heavy Engineering Zone, backed by a 10-year tax exemption to attract investors. A 300-acre aerospace fabrication park is planned near the Tiruchy International Airport, aimed at integrating the city into global aviation supply chains. The party has also proposed a Rs 300-crore Medical Technology Park in the Tiruchy-Thanjavur region to support startups and device manufacturing.
Additional proposals include international-standard incubators, special industrial estates for women entrepreneurs, and a Metro Rail project, with a detailed project report to be submitted within 18 months of assuming office. Plans for a Paralympics training centre and a riverfront park along the Kaveri River further highlight its focus on social and environmental infrastructure.
The AIADMK’s approach focuses more on core infrastructure and resource management. Its manifesto reiterates the long-pending Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar river linking project, aimed at improving irrigation and drinking water supply across several districts, including Tiruchy. The party has also emphasised leveraging the defence corridor to attract manufacturing units for defence equipment and components. It has also proposed affordable rental housing through multi-storey apartments and the establishment of police welfare hospitals in Tiruchy.
However, industry observers caution that execution remains the key challenge. V B Jegannathan of Tiruchy Intra-City Development Endeavours noted that several earlier announcements, including a textile park and a gold jewellery cluster in 2015, failed to take off.
He pointed out that while Tiruchy is part of the defence corridor, it has not fully leveraged its potential compared to Coimbatore and Hosur.
He added that regions like Thuraiyur and Manapparai continue to hold potential for textile-based industries, while the SIPCOT estate at Thiruverumbur requires renewed momentum to attract large players.