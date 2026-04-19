‘No hesitation to apologise’: TNNLU VC Nagaraj amid protests over remarks on attire

TIRUCHY: Explaining that his remarks on students’ attire were made in the context of campus safety, diversity of visitors, and harassment concerns flagged in anonymous complaints, Tamil Nadu National Law University (TNNLU) Vice-Chancellor V Nagaraj, in a statement on Sunday, said that he has "no hesitation to apologise" if his comments hurt sentiments.

In the statement, Nagaraj said the April 15 meeting with class representatives primarily dealt with administrative issues such as hostel terrace access, student elections, infrastructure and finances, but was adjourned due to a lengthy agenda.

After the formal discussions, he said he had raised a broader question about how students could help improve the university’s image and standing among National Law Universities.

In that context, he said he referred to dress practices, stressing that he did not intend to impose any dress code.

Instead, he urged students to exercise discretion in their attire and behaviour, noting that the campus regularly has construction workers, vendors and visitors from diverse social and cultural backgrounds.

He said students should be mindful to avoid "unnecessary attention or remarks" from outsiders.