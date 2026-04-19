No religion promotes nature’s destruction: Justice Oka

Justice Oka was delivering the Rakesh endowment lecture in Chennai on ‘Environment-rights or duties under the Constitution’ organised by the Rakesh Law Foundation.

Recalling the service rendered by Narendra Dabolkar of Maharashtra in furthering scientific temper among the public, he said it is high time students inculcated such temper.

Expressing concern also over a large number of idols made of Plaster of Paris being immersed in the sea during Vinayakar Chathurthi, lakhs of people bathing in rivers during the Kumbh Mela, the former judge said, “No religion encourages destruction of the environment.”

On indiscriminate tree felling in urban areas for developmental work, he said major cities have lost about 50% of tree cover due to such activities.“Can we have development at the cost of the environment?” Director of the Hindu Publishing Group N Ram and former judge of the Madras High Court G M Akbar Ali were present.