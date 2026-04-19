Not a single woman should vote for DMK alliance: K Annamalai

TIRUCHY: Accusing the DMK-Congress alliance of blocking the 33 per cent women's reservation bill, K. Annamalai on Sunday said "not a single woman should vote for them," framing the election as a referendum on women's representation and safety.

Addressing campaign meetings in Srirangam and Manachanallur, Annamalai alleged, "DMK and Congress had conspired to stall the women's quota legislation, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would ensure its implementation by 2029."

In Srirangam, he termed the contest a "pride issue", alleging that sitting MLA Palaniyandi had brought disrepute to the constituency through illegal stone quarrying, citing a Rs 23 crore fine, and accusing him of attacking journalists. He also referred to a suspicious death linked to a quarry in Dindigul and alleged the MLA's involvement in an attack on MP Tiruchy Siva.

Calling DMK candidate R. Durairaj a "substitute player", he urged voters to defeat him. He further alleged that ganja and alcohol had reached "doorsteps", citing incidents in Karur and Minjur to claim women were being harassed by DMK and its allies.

In Manachanallur, Annamalai targeted candidate S.Kathiravan, alleging irregularities in kidney transplants and misuse of students and staff for money distribution. He also referred to a suicide case involving a woman, alleging DMK functionaries were involved.