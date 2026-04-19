Piped water distribution remains key demand of Sholinganallur residents

CHENNAI: A decade and counting, piped water supply remains a key demand for the residents of Sholinganallur constituency.

At a meeting organised by the Federation of OMR Residents Association (FOMRRA) with the candidates of various political parties contesting from the constituency, the residents asked when would get piped water supply.

While DMK’s S Aravind Ramesh, who won from the constituency in 2016 as well as 2021, said pipelines for drinking water have been laid, the residents pointed out that supply has not yet begun. Speaking at the meeting, Aravind said a separate pipeline is being laid as part of a desalination project to convert seawater into drinking water, and that residents could start applying for connections.