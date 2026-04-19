Piped water distribution remains key demand of Sholinganallur residents

CHENNAI: A decade and counting, piped water supply remains a key demand for the residents of Sholinganallur constituency.
At a meeting organised by the Federation of OMR Residents Association (FOMRRA) with the candidates of various political parties contesting from the constituency, the residents asked when would get piped water supply.
While DMK’s S Aravind Ramesh, who won from the constituency in 2016 as well as 2021, said pipelines for drinking water have been laid, the residents pointed out that supply has not yet begun. Speaking at the meeting, Aravind said a separate pipeline is being laid as part of a desalination project to convert seawater into drinking water, and that residents could start applying for connections.
Ramesh also said 80% of stormwater drain (SWD) work was completed, and expressed confidence that there would be no water stagnation in the area from the next rainy season. On underground drainage (UGD), he said barring Kandanchavadi and Perungudi, work had been completed in other areas.
The residents, however, appreciated the incumbent MLA for facilitating the removal of four toll booths on OMR.
Speaking at the meeting, AIADMK candidate KP Kandan, who was MLA from 2011 to 2016, said during his tenure he had faced challenges as the constituency was then managed by panchayats. “We worked to provide proper roads and electricity connections. The next government should have maintained them, but they have not,” he added.