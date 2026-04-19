TN plans air freight village near Parandur

CHENNAI: The state is planning an air freight village near the proposed Parandur greenfield airport, as it looks to build a dedicated cargo ecosystem alongside its second aviation hub.
Official sources said the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) has initiated a study to assess the viability and design of the facility, which would cluster logistics, warehousing and allied services to support air cargo operations. Around 150 acres are expected to be required in phases, they added.
The move, which is also part of City Logistics Plan under preparation, reflects expectations that the upcoming airport at Parandur, once operational, will handle a significant share of international passenger and freight traffic.
As cargo capacity expands, a portion of export-import (exim) air freight currently routed through Chennai International Airport is likely to shift to the new airport, according to sources familiar with the plan.
Air freight villages – typically built adjacent to major airports – integrate cargo handling with value-added services such as freight forwarding, customs clearance, packaging and consolidation. The proposed facility at Parandur is expected to include dedicated zones for warehousing, air freight station (AFS) consolidation, packing and other logistics operations, creating a more efficient supply chain for time-sensitive goods.
The plan also addresses a structural gap in Chennai’s cargo ecosystem, which lacks a large-scale consolidation centre for air freight operations. Much of the industrial base within the Chennai Metropolitan Area and its hinterland - including neighbouring states - is geared towards high-end manufacturing. Sectors such as electronics, automobile components, semiconductors and EV parts produce high-value, low-volume goods that typically rely on air transport for export-import operations.