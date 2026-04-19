TN plans air freight village near Parandur

CHENNAI: The state is planning an air freight village near the proposed Parandur greenfield airport, as it looks to build a dedicated cargo ecosystem alongside its second aviation hub.

Official sources said the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) has initiated a study to assess the viability and design of the facility, which would cluster logistics, warehousing and allied services to support air cargo operations. Around 150 acres are expected to be required in phases, they added.

The move, which is also part of City Logistics Plan under preparation, reflects expectations that the upcoming airport at Parandur, once operational, will handle a significant share of international passenger and freight traffic.