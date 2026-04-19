Vijay silent on BJP, FCRA curbs on Christians: VCK chief Thirumavalavan

TIRUCHY: With actor-politician TVK president Vijay in the fray in Tiruchy East, VCK chief Thol. Thirumavalavan on Sunday alleged that his entry was aimed at splitting minority votes, aiding the BJP, and urged voters to back the DMK alliance.

Campaigning for DMK candidate Inigo S. Irudhayaraj, the VCK chief claimed that votes polled for the 'Whistle' symbol or the AIADMK's 'Two Leaves' would ultimately benefit Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He framed the contest as crucial for minority representation and rights.

"Vijay has not voiced his stand against the BJP on key issues particularly the use of FCRA, which is curbing Christians and their institutions," said Thol. Thirumavalavan.

He also said, " Vijay cannot win in Perambur that is why he is contesting in Tiruchy."

Thirumavalavan accused the BJP of fostering "anti-Christian and anti-church hatred" and said the election should be seen in that context. He reiterated that the VCK has been consistently demanding Scheduled Caste status for Dalit Christians, and criticised Vijay and AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami for not raising the issue.

Referring to candidate selection, he said the VCK had fielded a Dalit Christian candidate, Paneerdas, in Thiruporur as part of its commitment to representation.