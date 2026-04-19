We listen to people, we legislate, and we deliver: Thennarasu

You have announced several freebies and financial assistance schemes, including a Rs 8,000-coupon, in this election manifesto. With the state already facing a debt burden, won’t these proposals increase public debt or lead to higher taxes? If re-elected, does the DMK government have a clear plan to explore new and sustainable modes of revenue generation beyond taxes?

The Rs 8,000 ‘Illatharasi’ coupon for households is an important social investment aimed at easing the uncompensated physical effort of our mothers and sisters. To sustain our fiscal health without placing additional burden on the common man, our manifesto outlines strong industrial targets: we aim to attract Rs 18 lakh crore in Foreign Direct Investment and increase our state’s exports to $120 billion. Sustainable revenue will grow through industrialisation, rather than placing pressure on the poor.

You have said the state government has been forced to use its own funds to implement central schemes like the PM housing scheme and have also alleged insufficient fund disbursal from the centre for natural disasters. How do you view the financial approach of the BJP-led union government towards TN in this context? Meanwhile, the NDA alleges that central funds, including those meant for the marginalised, have been diverted to other general schemes in TN.

There is clear evidence that delays in disaster relief and issues around tax devolution are placing additional pressure on TN, leaving the state to fund a significant share of centrally-sponsored schemes. Our CM has strongly expressed his dissatisfaction. The NDA’s allegations about diversion of Rs 5,000 crore in SC/ST funds are misleading claims that overlook the state’s commitments.