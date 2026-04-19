We listen to people, we legislate, and we deliver: Thennarasu

Finance Minister and Tiruchuli DMK candidate Thangam Thennarasu in an interview with TNIE’s Harini M, speaks on governance, welfare measures, centre-state relations, and the party’s economic roadmap ahead of the upcoming polls.
Tamil Nadu has undertaken significant archaeological initiatives, including the Keezhadi excavations, to showcase its cultural identity on the global stage. Do you think there is a deliberate attempt by the centre to downplay TN’s contributions to aid a different national narrative?
The earth reveals its truth, no matter how power tries to conceal it. The centre’s handling of the Archaeological Survey of India report by Amarnath Ramakrishna has raised concerns about transparency and the timely recognition of TN’s ancient heritage. They fear that the profound history resting beneath Keezhadi will dismantle their homogenising national narrative. As our CM MK Stalin has pointed out, the recent approval for archaeological excavations across eight sites in TN reflects the efforts taken by the ‘Dravidian model’ government to bring these histories to light. We will not allow our heritage to be treated as second-class history.
You have announced several freebies and financial assistance schemes, including a Rs 8,000-coupon, in this election manifesto. With the state already facing a debt burden, won’t these proposals increase public debt or lead to higher taxes? If re-elected, does the DMK government have a clear plan to explore new and sustainable modes of revenue generation beyond taxes?
The Rs 8,000 ‘Illatharasi’ coupon for households is an important social investment aimed at easing the uncompensated physical effort of our mothers and sisters. To sustain our fiscal health without placing additional burden on the common man, our manifesto outlines strong industrial targets: we aim to attract Rs 18 lakh crore in Foreign Direct Investment and increase our state’s exports to $120 billion. Sustainable revenue will grow through industrialisation, rather than placing pressure on the poor.
You have said the state government has been forced to use its own funds to implement central schemes like the PM housing scheme and have also alleged insufficient fund disbursal from the centre for natural disasters. How do you view the financial approach of the BJP-led union government towards TN in this context? Meanwhile, the NDA alleges that central funds, including those meant for the marginalised, have been diverted to other general schemes in TN.
There is clear evidence that delays in disaster relief and issues around tax devolution are placing additional pressure on TN, leaving the state to fund a significant share of centrally-sponsored schemes. Our CM has strongly expressed his dissatisfaction. The NDA’s allegations about diversion of Rs 5,000 crore in SC/ST funds are misleading claims that overlook the state’s commitments.
Edappadi K Palaniswami has alleged that the DMK has merely copied the poll promises originally proposed by AIADMK. What is your take on that?
Hearing Edappadi Palaniswami speak of originality is like hearing a parrot claim it invented human speech! It is worth noting that the AIADMK has indeed proposed schemes such as providing free refrigerators in its manifesto. However, there is a clear difference in approach. While such proposals focus on prescribing specific items, our intention is to provide households with the flexibility to choose what best suits their needs. The Rs 8,000 coupon reflects this principle of choice and dignity, allowing families to decide whether they need a washing machine, an induction stove, or any other essential appliance. Further, our manifesto is built on extensive public consultation, drawing from over 14,000 suggestions received directly from the people. We do not copy; we listen to people, we legislate, and we deliver.
Parties such as MDMK, MNM and DMDK which once openly declared DMK their rival are now part of your alliance. How do you see this political shift?
When a dark cloud of authoritarianism threatens to engulf the nation, true patriots do not squabble over past differences; they unite to protect the homeland. Leaders across the spectrum have realised that the BJP-led NDA seeks to homogenise our culture and strip away our state autonomy. The coming together of the DMDK, MDMK, and MNM under our alliance is a powerful reflection of the Tamil electorate’s collective will to safeguard our secular fabric from the onslaught of Delhi’s dictatorship.
If re-elected, which key sectors will the DMK government prioritise to drive TN’s economic growth?
Our economic engine will run on high-tech manufacturing, advanced IT infrastructure, and robust agricultural empowerment. We have already secured monumental investments, such as the $1.1 billion Tata Motors and Jaguar Land Rover plant. Moving forward, we will prioritise expanding new TIDEL Parks across Tier-2 cities, revolutionise the MSME sector, and generate 50 lakh new jobs. The Dravidian Model 2.0 will ensure that industrial prosperity reaches every corner of Tamil Nadu, leaving no citizen behind.