Wilson says his Bill on women’s quota not taken up by RS chair

CHENNAI: DMK Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson on Saturday said the Chairman of Rajya Sabha had declined to take up his private member’s Bill seeking immediate implementation of women’s reservation without linking it to delimitation or a fresh Census.

Wilson had earlier moved a notice under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure, urging suspension of listed business to discuss his proposal. However, according to the DMK leader, the chair did not admit the notice, thereby preventing a discussion on the Bill in the House.

The proposed legislation aims to operationalise women’s reservation in the Lok Sabha, within the existing strength of 543 seats, from the next general election, without any increase in seats or redrawing of constituencies. Similar provisions have been suggested for state legislative assemblies, as well as for the legislatures of Delhi, Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir. Wilson argued that the current framework under the Constitution (106th Amendment) Act, 2023, makes the implementation of the quota contingent upon a future Census and delimitation exercise, leading to indefinite delays.