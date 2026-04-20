AIADMK cadres allegedly distribute Rs 10K coupons in parts of Coimbatore; Two held

COIMBATORE: After DMK members were allegedly seen distributing Rs 8,000 coupons, AIADMK cadres were found distributing Rs 10,000 worth of coupons across Coimbatore city from Saturday.

The coupons, resembling a cheque leaf, was printed by party workers and filled up manually with voters' details and distributed at the doorstep of voters.

Based on a complaint, a Flying Squad Team from Singanallur constituency seized several coupons from the party members in the area on Sunday.

When contacted, an election official from Singanallur said, "Upon receiving information, an election Flying Squad Team seized coupons worth Rs 10,000 from party workers. On a complaint by a staff from the flying squad, a case has been registered against four persons. The seized coupons were handed over to the police for further investigation."

Sources said the coupons were printed on behalf of the party outside of Coimbatore and distributed to workers ward wise.

Meanwhile, voters from Singanallur constituency said cash distribution for vote by political parties started from Sunday. On behalf of a political party, Rs 1,500 was given per vote at Pappanaickenpalayam on Sunday morning. On behalf of another opposition party, Rs 1,000 was handed over to a voter in the same area on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, one person of a family received a phone call from party cadres, inviting them to visit a spot to collect cash.

AIADMK cadres booked for distributing gift tokens

Two AIADMK cadres were booked for allegedly distributing gift tokens worth Rs 10,000 to voters in Papanaickenpalayam on Friday. The Race Course police have registered cases against AIADMK cadres R Praveenkumar and S Sujatha.

The action followed a formal complaint filed by M Mangalasathiya, Block Development Officer attached to a FST in Singanallur constituency.