Chennai ICF tasked with building two 220 kmph train sets

CHENNAI: Nearly eight years after rolling out the first Train 18 train sets, later renamed as Vande Bharat Express, the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) has been tasked with building two train sets capable of running at 220 kmph.

While Vande Bharat Express train sets are designed for operation at 160 kmph, they currently run at only 130 km/h.

In its recent order dated March 23, the Railway Board directed the ICF to manufacture two rakes, each comprising 16 coaches, for the 2027-28 financial year.

The rakes must be produced as train sets suitable for broad-gauge tracks, with steel bodies, a design speed of 220 kmph, and a maximum operating speed of 200 km/h.

Official sources said the proposed train sets are high-speed trains and are not meant for the seven high-speed corridors announced by the railways and will operate on existing railway tracks. “Train 18 was first rolled out in December 2018. Earlier, new trains or locomotives were typically developed through technology transfer.

The in-house design and production of Train 18 marked a departure from that model, showcasing indigenous capability and innovation. Similarly, this new order to build trains capable of 200 kmph will bring a significant transformation in coach manufacturing,” said a senior ICF official.

In 2021, ICF produced Vande Bharat Version 2, along with other models such as the Vande Metro and EMU freight trains. The factory has also placed an order with BEML to manufacture the Vande Sleeper based on ICF’s design.

Additionally, ICF is currently producing 50 rakes of the Vande Sleeper, each consisting of 24 coaches.