In last leg of campaign, TVK chief Vijay goes on all fours to woo faithful in Tiruchy East

TIRUCHY: In the final leg of campaigning in Tiruchy (East) constituency, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president C Joseph Vijay chose symbolism over speech. During a near two-hour roadshow on Sunday, the TVK chief did not deliver any speech. Instead, he sent out a secular message by visiting a church, mosque and a temple in a constituency where minority votes are considered significant.

Vijay landed at the Tiruchy international airport at 3.10 pm, and began his roadshow shortly after in an open-vehicle, covering key stretches including Airport Road, Wireless Road, K K Nagar, Khajamalai, Kozhipannai Road and Kottapattu before returning to the airport by 5.30 pm.

Vijay first visited the St Antony’s Church on Wireless Road, and offered prayers, crawling on his knees along the aisle.

He later met the parish priest briefly before proceeding to the Noorul Hudha Mosque in K K Nagar, where he offered prayers and sought blessings from the clerics.

His final stop was the Pachanachiyamman temple in Kottapattu. Here, Vijay prostrated before the deity.