'PTR relies on family name; Sundar and I are self-made', says TN BJP leader Khushbu

MADURAI: BJP state vice president Khushbu Sundar, in a reply to actor Prakash Raj’s question on how filmmaker Sundar C got the NDA ticket, said the actor must realise that he too belongs to the film industry. Khushbu said that while Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan (DMK’s Madurai Central candidate) relies on his family name, she and her husband Sundar are “self-made”.

Addressing the media in Madurai on Sunday, Khushbu called actor Prakash Raj “not a seasoned politician” and cited that he lost the deposit while contesting from the Bengaluru Central constituency in the 2019 elections. “There were statements against us that we are koothadis campaigning for sanghis. Now, these people are also using actors like Sathyaraj and Prakash Raj to support DMK Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan. So, they too need actors for publicity,” she said.

Making a sharp attack on the DMK candidate, Khushbu said people remember her and her husband through their hard work, and not by their family name, dynasty, or tradition. “We never publicise our social work, and have a trust named after my father-in-law. We never indulge in cheap publicity,” she added.