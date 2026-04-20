Rahul Gandhi to campaign in three southern Tamil Nadu districts today

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will campaign in the southern districts of Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli on Monday, marking his second visit to Tamil Nadu ahead of the Assembly polls. He will land at Colachel in Kanniyakumari at 11.20 am and address a public meeting there.

Congress candidates Tharagai Cuthbert (Colachel), TT Praveen (Vilavancode) and Rajesh (Killiiyoor), and other DMK alliance candidates of the district will be present. Gandhi will then fly to Nanguneri in Tirunelveli, where he will campaign for Ruby Manoharan (Nanguneri),

VP Durai (Ambasamudram) and Sangai Ganesan (Sankarankovil). His final stop will be Srivaikuntam in Thoothukudi, where he is scheduled to address a public gathering before leaving for Delhi.

When asked Rahul not sharing a stage with MK Stalin, TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai played down the speculation and said, “They are regularly in touch and even before the recent Parliament session, Rahul ji spoke to our CM. The relationship is cordial,” he said.