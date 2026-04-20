Tamil Nadu mineral mining: IREL moves for CRZ nod

CHENNAI: Months after being exempted from mandatory public hearings on grounds of “strategic importance”, IREL (India) Limited has moved ahead with its proposal for large-scale mining of atomic minerals in Kanniyakumari district, filing a fresh application for Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance.

According to records of the Union Environment Ministry, the public sector undertaking submitted its CRZ application on March 26. The proposal is currently under examination.

The project seeks approval to mine atomic and heavy minerals, including monazite, zircon, ilmenite, rutile, sillimanite and garnet, across 1,144 hectares in coastal villages of Killiyoor taluk, such as Keezhmidalam, Midalam, Enayamputhenthurai, Ezhudesam and Kollencode. The proposed production capacity is 1.5 million tonnes per annum.

The fresh push for CRZ clearance follows the environment ministry’s amendment of the project’s Terms of Reference (ToR) in July 2025, granting it exemption from public consultation.

In a communication dated July 2, 2025, the ministry accepted the Department of Atomic Energy’s position that the project falls under “strategic” activities governed by the Atomic Energy Act, 1962, and therefore qualifies for exemption from public hearings under the EIA Notification, 2006.

The Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) had also noted that the proposed mining method would leave no long-term footprint and could potentially reduce background radiation levels after extraction, strengthening the case for exemption.

With this hurdle cleared, the CRZ application marks a key step towards securing final environmental clearance. The mining lease spans 1,144.06 hectares and is classified as a Category ‘A’ project, requiring central clearance.