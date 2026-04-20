Tamil Nadu polls: Can Minister Sekarbabu drop anchor in harbour for third time?

CHENNAI: Located opposite the British-era structure ‘Madi Poonga’ on Ibrahim Saheeb Street, a busy bus route in George Town, the entrance to Apparao Garden – a densely packed residential locality – was festooned with red and black balloons on Sunday morning.

Above the balloon arch hung a banner bearing the image of Minister P K Sekarbabu, the DMK candidate contesting from the Harbour constituency, proclaiming him as Thuraimugathin Jaambavaan (Harbour’s champion).

Though Sekarbabu was scheduled to begin his door-to-door campaign at 8 am, residents, along with cadre from the DMK and its alliance parties, began assembling well before 7 am. The atmosphere was festive – drums beating continuously, and a few enthusiastic functionaries dancing to the rhythm, setting the tone for the morning.

Among those waiting was N Mala, a resident, who described Sekarbabu as an accessible leader. “Even though he is a minister handling important departments, he is always approachable,” she said.

Her sentiments echoed widely among the cadre gathered, many of whom believe that his accessibility and responsiveness will play a decisive role on polling day.

S Ethiraj, a VCK member, recalled an incident that reinforced the perception. “I once messaged him about uncleared garbage in our area. Within minutes, he called me back, and the issue was resolved,” he said. He also emphasised that cadre from all alliance parties were working in unison, dismissing rumours of internal discord as attempts to disrupt their coordination.

As the crowd swelled and anticipation built up, Sekarbabu’s car arrived at the entrance of Apparao Garden around 10 am. He was welcomed warmly, with cadre draping him in pon aadai (shawls) as he stepped out and entered the locality.