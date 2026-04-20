Tamil Nadu polls: Can Minister Sekarbabu drop anchor in harbour for third time?

CHENNAI: Located opposite the British-era structure ‘Madi Poonga’ on Ibrahim Saheeb Street, a busy bus route in George Town, the entrance to Apparao Garden – a densely packed residential locality – was festooned with red and black balloons on Sunday morning.
Above the balloon arch hung a banner bearing the image of Minister P K Sekarbabu, the DMK candidate contesting from the Harbour constituency, proclaiming him as Thuraimugathin Jaambavaan (Harbour’s champion).
Though Sekarbabu was scheduled to begin his door-to-door campaign at 8 am, residents, along with cadre from the DMK and its alliance parties, began assembling well before 7 am. The atmosphere was festive – drums beating continuously, and a few enthusiastic functionaries dancing to the rhythm, setting the tone for the morning.
Among those waiting was N Mala, a resident, who described Sekarbabu as an accessible leader. “Even though he is a minister handling important departments, he is always approachable,” she said.
Her sentiments echoed widely among the cadre gathered, many of whom believe that his accessibility and responsiveness will play a decisive role on polling day.
S Ethiraj, a VCK member, recalled an incident that reinforced the perception. “I once messaged him about uncleared garbage in our area. Within minutes, he called me back, and the issue was resolved,” he said. He also emphasised that cadre from all alliance parties were working in unison, dismissing rumours of internal discord as attempts to disrupt their coordination.
As the crowd swelled and anticipation built up, Sekarbabu’s car arrived at the entrance of Apparao Garden around 10 am. He was welcomed warmly, with cadre draping him in pon aadai (shawls) as he stepped out and entered the locality.
Inside, the lanes that are so narrow that two motorcycles can barely pass each other came alive with celebration. Children standing on balconies and terraces showered flower petals, while women greeted Sekarbabu with aarathi plates. Moving through the streets, he shook hands with residents gathered on their doorstep and waved to those watching from above. He also stopped briefly to offer prayers at a small church within the locality.
As he ventured deeper, the lanes grew even narrower. Some houses lay nearly two feet below street level – a consequence of repeated road re-laying over the years. Yet, these did not dampen residents’ enthusiasm. Women eagerly gathered for photographs, with some mothers even handing over their babies to him for pictures – all to which he only obliged with a smile.
On his way back towards Ibrahim Saheeb Street, a group of Muslim women in hijab assembled to greet Sekarbabu. Some placed a topi on his head, which he embraced warmly, and posed for photographs with them.
Before heading to Anna Arivalayam, the DMK headquarters, for the release of the party’s election manifesto for Chennai, Sekarbabu told TNIE that he would resume his door-to-door campaigning in other parts of the constituency after the event.
V Sasikala, a member of the DMK's booth-level committee, expressed confidence in the party’s prospects.
On Sekarbabu, who is contesting from the constituency for a third time after winning the seat in the previous two Assembly elections, she said, “People are receiving him very well. We campaign every day, and as a minister, he has delivered the goods for this constituency”.