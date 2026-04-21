AIADMK-BJP poll win threat to DMK’s schemes: Arvind Kejriwal

CHENNAI: Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal warned a BJP-AIADMK win in the state in the fast-approaching Assembly election would spell the end of the state’s flagship welfare schemes implemented by Chief Minister MK Stalin. He was campaigning for DMK Egmore candidate Tamilan Prasanna along with Stalin on Monday.
Addressing a public meeting Kejriwal said the BJP had “captured” the AIADMK and now had its sights set on Tamil Nadu. He alleged the welfare programmes - including free electricity, water, and quality schooling - had already been disrupted by the BJP in Delhi, and cautioned that the same fate awaited State’s schemes if the ruling alliance lost power.
“The BJP wants to capture Tamil Nadu. If they come to power, they will stop all the welfare programmes Stalin anna has started,” he said.
The former Delhi CM also praised several initiatives of the DMK government, including the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai - under which 1.3 crore women receive Rs 1,000 per month - the CM’s Breakfast Scheme in government schools, the Pudhumai Penn Scheme offering Rs 1,000 monthly to girl students pursuing higher education, and doorstep delivery of medical services.
He described Stalin as a leader with “no ego” and a close personal friend, adding their mutual admiration had translated into a governance exchange between the two states.
Meanwhile, CM Stalin, said the state’s smart classroom initiative was inspired by the model schools introduced by Kejriwal in Delhi. After personally visiting Delhi schools,
Stalin said, he returned convinced of the need for similar reforms, and the state subsequently rolled out hundreds of smart classrooms across Tamil Nadu. He also took a dig at the BJP, alleging the party had misused its power to target opposition leaders without evidence.
At Perambur, while soliciting votes for his party candidate RD Sekar, Stalin took a swipe at actor-turned-politician without naming him.
“Generally I don’t attack anybody. But, you have to think of yourself, whether you need a person from somewhere who acts in drama or a candidate who is among you and with you all the time.”
In the last leg of the campaign, the TN CM also campaigned in Pulianthope High Road for Egmore candidate Tamilan Prasanna, in Wall Tax Road for Harbour constituency candidate PK Sekar Babu, in Vyasarpadi for Perambur candidate Karthik Moham among others.
Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin campaigned in his Chepauk-Triplicane constituency and Ambattur constituency.