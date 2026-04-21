AIADMK-BJP poll win threat to DMK’s schemes: Arvind Kejriwal

CHENNAI: Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal warned a BJP-AIADMK win in the state in the fast-approaching Assembly election would spell the end of the state’s flagship welfare schemes implemented by Chief Minister MK Stalin. He was campaigning for DMK Egmore candidate Tamilan Prasanna along with Stalin on Monday.

Addressing a public meeting Kejriwal said the BJP had “captured” the AIADMK and now had its sights set on Tamil Nadu. He alleged the welfare programmes - including free electricity, water, and quality schooling - had already been disrupted by the BJP in Delhi, and cautioned that the same fate awaited State’s schemes if the ruling alliance lost power.

“The BJP wants to capture Tamil Nadu. If they come to power, they will stop all the welfare programmes Stalin anna has started,” he said.

The former Delhi CM also praised several initiatives of the DMK government, including the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai - under which 1.3 crore women receive Rs 1,000 per month - the CM’s Breakfast Scheme in government schools, the Pudhumai Penn Scheme offering Rs 1,000 monthly to girl students pursuing higher education, and doorstep delivery of medical services.

He described Stalin as a leader with “no ego” and a close personal friend, adding their mutual admiration had translated into a governance exchange between the two states.