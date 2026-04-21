Congress, DMK have done injustice to women: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu

KRISHNAGIRI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Congress-DMK combine for their role in defeating the women's reservation bill in Parliament and warned that southern states will suffer "significant losses" in terms of representation without the proposed Delimitation Bill.

Campaigning in Tamil Nadu ahead of the Assembly elections, Naidu met industrialists and NDA candidates in the city and urged voters to back an AIADMK-led government. Addressing the media on the sidelines, he recalled the repeated opposition the women's reservation bill has faced from Congress and its allies, especially the DMK, since 1996. Naidu also criticised the DMK’s position, questioning why it opposed a proposal that could potentially expand legislative seats significantly.

"The centre’s approach of combining a proposed 50% increase in parliamentary seats with 33% reservation for women would ensure that no state loses representation in Parliament. South India currently has 130 seats. It could go up to 195 seats. This way, everyone gains,” Naidu said, adding that what Congress, DMK and other political parties have done was an injustice to the women.

He further stated that he had personally raised concerns with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on safeguarding South India’s proportional share, and maintained that implementing women’s reservation without delimitation would be inadequate. He exhorted that the southern states will lose immensely if delimitation is executed under the 2027 census.

The Andhra Pradesh CM also touched upon inter-state water sharing, reiterating his support for Tamil Nadu. He said Andhra Pradesh was actively promoting intra-linking of rivers and pointed to the Telugu Ganga Project as an example of cooperation.