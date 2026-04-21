Drought, despair and discontent: Tamil Nadu’s perilous summer pivot

Not far from Madurai, Thiruparankundram Lake reveals its egalitarian side with magnanimity. Like any other, it renders all equal. Only a little water is left at the bottom, and it’s only a matter of time before it transforms into a natural football turf for local lads.
The mighty Vaigai River has already run dry, well ahead of the Chithirai festival, after emptying all the washed sins into the Palk Bay. A few minor check dams along the river dutifully save some water for the long summer ahead, but it falls woefully short of any meaningful groundwater recharge.
Yet farmers continue to raise crops that demand more water. Surely, not a sustainable model. Most paddy farmers remain at the mercy of the state, which procures their produce at a higher MSP, well above market rates. They live in the fear of being disincentivised as Delhi grapples with ever-mounting stockpiles. The recent weather forecast of below normal rainfall for the upcoming season is as punitive as the Hormuz blockade.
Water remains an absolute luxury from Kovai to Kodai and Tiruchy to Thoothukudi. Efforts for sustainable water/groundwater preservation are patchy. As rivers go dry routinely in summer, farming along the river banks suffers. Occasional floods and cyclones make life tough for farmers.
Statistics suggest a steady decline of agriculture in terms of its contribution to the state economy. Today, it stands at a tad below 7%. No wonder there is a constant migration of rural folk to Chennai, in search of jobs in manufacturing, IT, and service industries.
The uncertainty over farm output drives people out of their rural abode as well. During festivals, they flock back to their ‘ooru’, choking all roads and crippling public transport systems. The government’s efforts to develop clusters of industries across the state have been a blessing. But it’s a long way off.
After water woes comes the bigger enemy — pollution. Corruption is an accepted norm, but when it hits you in the form of pollution, people are up in arms. Eight years after the deadly Sterlite firing, Thoothukudi still erupts in periodic unease. The rundown plant stands as a mute witness to the industrial frenzy swirling around it. In Tiruppur, toxic foam and ‘crimson’ water still flow down Noyyal River.
As the poll temperature soars alongside the mercury, issues and slogans are in no short supply. The recent defeat of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill sounded like a bugle cry for retreat. The narrative aimed at harnessing women mandate has fallen flat. But does it really resonate on the ground? Black flags were barely seen on the proposed protest day.
Like never before, there seems to be an avalanche of ‘TN versus Delhi’ slogans. The two-language formula and NEP were once again dragged on to the centre stage. A couple of weeks ago, the proposed amendment of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, and the eleventh-hour pullback, was another weapon gifted on a platter.
But how many Tamil voters do really care?
The communal fire that was lit on the Thiruppuramkundram Hill seems to be slowly flickering out. Both the Dravidian parties have consciously put it on the back burner for reasons known to all.
The DMK’s campaign procession is on, through the crowded bylanes, with a motley crowd cheering with an assortment of flags belonging to Congress, Communist parties, and SDPI. Meanwhile, the BJP has listed lighting of Karthigai Deepam at the stone lamp pillar on top of the steep rocky hill as a poll promise.
It has also embraced Murugan and promised to make Thaipoosam a state festival. There’s a steady flow of visitors to the Murugan temple at the foothill and the dargah perched only a few steps above. Cops keep a constant vigil. None goes up without a check. The disquiet is unmissable.
A few feet below, the lake embraces an egalitarian spirit. Hopefully, not a mere mirage.