Drought, despair and discontent: Tamil Nadu’s perilous summer pivot

Not far from Madurai, Thiruparankundram Lake reveals its egalitarian side with magnanimity. Like any other, it renders all equal. Only a little water is left at the bottom, and it’s only a matter of time before it transforms into a natural football turf for local lads.

The mighty Vaigai River has already run dry, well ahead of the Chithirai festival, after emptying all the washed sins into the Palk Bay. A few minor check dams along the river dutifully save some water for the long summer ahead, but it falls woefully short of any meaningful groundwater recharge.

Yet farmers continue to raise crops that demand more water. Surely, not a sustainable model. Most paddy farmers remain at the mercy of the state, which procures their produce at a higher MSP, well above market rates. They live in the fear of being disincentivised as Delhi grapples with ever-mounting stockpiles. The recent weather forecast of below normal rainfall for the upcoming season is as punitive as the Hormuz blockade.

Water remains an absolute luxury from Kovai to Kodai and Tiruchy to Thoothukudi. Efforts for sustainable water/groundwater preservation are patchy. As rivers go dry routinely in summer, farming along the river banks suffers. Occasional floods and cyclones make life tough for farmers.

Statistics suggest a steady decline of agriculture in terms of its contribution to the state economy. Today, it stands at a tad below 7%. No wonder there is a constant migration of rural folk to Chennai, in search of jobs in manufacturing, IT, and service industries.