EPS raises ‘suspicion’ as Anna university sexual assault convict falls ill in prison

SALEM: After the convict in the Anna University sexual assault case, D Gnanasekaran, suffered seizures while serving a life sentence in Puzhal prison on Monday, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said, “If anything happens to him, the DMK government will be held responsible, since the question of ‘who is that sir’ is still unanswered.”

Addressing a public meeting in Edappadi constituency on Monday, Palaniswami alleged there were ‘suspicious developments’ inside the prison.

Describing this election as a decisive battle against dynastic politics, Palaniswami launched an attack on Chief Minister M K Stalin and said, “This election will put a full stop to your family rule. It is a fight between the family that exploits Tamil Nadu and the people of Tamil Nadu.”

He also criticised DMK leaders for their remarks against former chief minister K Kamaraj. Referring to statements by Tiruchy Siva and R S Bharathi, he said the chief minister had failed to condemn comments against a widely respected leader.

Highlighting issues in the once drought-prone region of Edappadi, he said long-pending demands to fill lakes had not been fulfilled. Referring to a scheme initiated during his tenure to fill 100 lakes using surplus water from the Mettur Dam, he alleged that the project remained incomplete. “Farmers have been deceived. Once AIADMK returns to power, all lakes will be filled,” he said.

Palaniswami further alleged that projects such as a livestock and veterinary research centre initiated during his tenure in Thalaivasal had been stalled. “These will be fully implemented once we return to power,” he said.

Listing development works in Edappadi under his tenure, Palaniswami said AIADMK had established polytechnic colleges worth Rs 42 crore, upgraded schools, and implemented the Nangavalli-Mecheri combined drinking water scheme.