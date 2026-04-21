INTERVIEW| Vijay’s political entry orchestrated by BJP, says VCK leader Sinthanai Selvan

Viduthalai Chiru-thaigal Katchi (VCK) general secretary and MLA Sinthanai Selvan, who is shifting his battleground from the Kattumannarkoil Assembly constituency to Cheyyur seat, in an interview with TNIE’s Prabhakar Tamilarasu, explains the reasons for the move, his vision for Cheyyur if elected and what he makes of Vijay’s political debut.

You had a successful tenure in Kattumannarkoil. Why the sudden shift to Cheyyur ?

The decision to move was made by the party leadership to provide opportunities for new faces in Kattumannarkoil. My leader, Thol Thirumavalavan, felt confident that as the general secretary of the party, I could perform effectively in any constituency assigned to me.

How do you view this new constituency?

Cheyyur is unique; it is very close to Chennai, yet it remains a predominantly agricultural region. It is lush with mango groves, coconut trees and more palmyra trees than many southern districts. However, the contradiction is that most residents are reliant on the city for employment. They commute to the city for work and return only late at night. My goal is to make farming profitable so people don’t feel forced to migrate.

How do you plan on pulling that off?

As the MLA of Kattumannarkoil, we successfully established a dairy plant in Puduvachavadi. We also worked to turn the Veeranam Lake area into a tourist spot. On a broader scale, I worked extensively to fix the Ambedkar Overseas Scholarship. By removing restrictive income caps that previously limited it to those earning less than one or two lakhs, we turned the scheme into a huge opportunity for Dalit students seeking education abroad.