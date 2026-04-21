Karur villagers stage stir for being barred from temple over caste bias

KARUR: A section of villagers belonging to Devendrakula Velalar community staged a sit-in protest before a temple in Punjai Kadambankuruchi village in Karur on Sunday, alleging caste discrimination. They claimed that caste Hindus were not allowing them inside the temple to perform puja.

Following complaints with Karur district Superintendent of Police, DSP, a peace talk was held on Monday. Representatives of the community, including the village head of Devendrakula Velalar community Pon Muthukumar, alleged caste Hindus (Gounders) refused to allow them into the temple.

“Since the Mariyamman Temple is maintained by the villagers, trustees were earlier nominated by both communities. We used to contribute our share of tax for the annual festivals.

However, for the past six to seven years, they stopped accepting our contributions. They have newly constructed a boundary wall with grill gate and we are not allowed to go beyond the gate,” Muthukumar told TNIE.

Vangal police said villagers from the community were advised on Monday evening to pray from outside the temple until the elections are over.