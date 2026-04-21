Madras HC sought State's reply on equitable representation to DNCs

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday sought a response from the state government on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition filed alleging lack of proper representation to Denotified Communities (DNCs) and Arunthathiyars in the appointment to various posts in educational institutions.

N Gunasekaran, a retired school teacher from Thanjavur, had said in his petition that the government was not following the recommendations of the Ambashankar commission which wanted the state to ensure fair representation for backward communities in education, public services, among others. Reports received by him under the RTI Act revealed that the government does not maintain data on the number of appointments made under DNCs and Arunthathiyar communities.

The reports also said no candidates have been appointed under DNC category and very meagre appointments alone were made under Arunthathiyars category, Gunasekaran added and sought a direction to reorganise the appointments. A bench of justices N Sathish Kumar and M Jothiraman issued notice to the authorities concerned and directed them to file a counter affidavit before June 23.