Madras High Court reserves order on plea seeking ED cases against 7 ex-AIADMK ministers

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday reserved orders on petitions filed by DMK MP R Girirajan, praying for the court to issue directions to the Enforcement Directorate to register money laundering cases against seven former AIADMK ministers based on cases of corruption and large-scale misappropriation of public funds registered by the DVAC.

After hearing arguments of the counsels for the petitioner and the ED, the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan reserved the orders.

Senior counsel NR Elango, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that the ED is duty-bound to act upon money laundering against these ministers since the FIR registered under sections 13 1 (d) and 13 1 (e) of the PC Act for disproportionate assets by the DVAC are on the public domain. He blamed the ED for not proceeding against selected persons under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), even though the predicate offence cases are registered by the state agency.

“None of the ministers who were in office between 2016 and 2021 was touched as they (the BJP) are in an alliance with them,” Elango said. “Let them tell what the status is, what they have done in these cases or if they have just closed their eyes.”