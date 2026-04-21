Off the cuff: Voters fret over missing poll slips

Slip of the tongue

The voters from Velapadi, Aranpalayam, Kaspa and Sainathapuram gathered in front of the Vellore taluk office on Monday, stating that they did not get the Voter Information Slips. With just three days to polling, the tension was high. Officials calmed them, saying they need not worry as they could vote with any of the 12 identity documents approved by the Election Commission. However, the voters were unconvinced. Now, the real worry showed, laying bare a separate concern. “How do we get the money from parties if we don’t have the slips? They are only giving it to those with the slip,” said an anxious voter.

Nimisha S Pradeep