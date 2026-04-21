Palaniswami can't trounce DMK, says TVK leader Sengottaiyan

ERODE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami who had faced 10 electoral defeats cannot defeat the evil force DMK, said KA Sengottaiyan, Chief Coordinator of TVK, in Erode on Monday.

While addressing cadres and the public in Erode, Sengottaiyan said "A regime change is essential in Tamil Nadu. Only the TVK can defeat the evil DMK, put an end to family rule, and end the corrupt regime."

"The votes cast by the people for Palaniswami are equal to NOTA. The people should keep this in mind," he added. Sengottaiyan asserted that"the TVK would win in all 234 constituencies in the election because (party founder leader) Vijay intends to serve the people. The people see Vijay like MGR."

He urged the cadres to transform Erode district into TVK's stronghold.

The former minister appealed children to tell their parents that they would eat only if they voted for 'Vijay Uncle' on the polling day.

"Vijay has assured housing for everyone in Tamil Nadu. Similarly, he announced that a situation would be created where there is not a single household without a two-wheeler. Furthermore, Vijay has announced numerous welfare schemes in the election manifesto. People should cast their votes keeping these things in mind," he stated.

"The DMK and the AIADMK have formed separate alliances. But they have unity in looting. TVK has the power to shatter it," he further said.