Parties bet on artificial intelligence, but infrastructure hurdles pose real challenge

CHENNAI: In the wake of growing global enthusiasm for Artificial Intelligence (AI), political parties in Tamil Nadu have made bold promises to integrate AI into the state’s educational framework. From establishing an AI university to introducing AI across all academic programmes, these high-tech proposals are being hailed as the future of education.

However, behind these ambitious plans lies a stark reality — Tamil Nadu’s state-run universities and colleges are grappling with chronic infrastructure deficiencies, severe faculty shortages, and outdated facilities and this has triggered concern among academicians.

The buzz around AI has reached a fever pitch in Tamil Nadu’s political circles, with major parties promising to transform the state into a global hub for AI research and development. TVK chief Vijay, speaking at a rally in Kanniyakumari, laid out an ambitious plan to form a world-class AI university, attract international tech firms, and create an AI city in Tamil Nadu.

Similarly, the DMK’s manifesto vows to introduce AI as a compulsory subject across all degree courses, targeting the training of eight lakh graduates in AI within the next three years. Similarly, AIADMK vows to restructure the curriculum to teach computer science as a sixth subject along with the existing five subjects for classes 6 to 10 to ensure students excel in AI.

But the optimism surrounding these futuristic promises contrasts sharply with the reality faced by the state’s educational institutions. According to available data, majority of the state universities are currently operating with a staggering 40% to 50% of teaching vacancies unfilled. The state has more than 180 government colleges, but reports indicate that nearly 40% of them still operate with outdated computer labs, limited internet connectivity, and insufficient research facilities.