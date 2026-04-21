Poll campaign leaves a trail of waste in Tamil Nadu; burden mounts for sanitary workers

COIMBATORE: Political campaigning has reached its peak as Tamil Nadu gears up for the Assembly election this Thursday. However, behind the vibrant rallies and high-energy canvassing lies a growing concern, which is the mounting burden on sanitary workers tasked with cleaning up the aftermath.

Sanitary labourers employed by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) are struggling to keep the streets clean as campaign-related waste continues to pile up.

With temperatures soaring, political parties have been distributing water bottles, juice packets, and refreshments to the public and party workers during rallies to beat the summer heat. Unfortunately, the empty plastic bottles, covers, and other waste are often discarded indiscriminately on roadsides.

Sanitary workers report that streets are littered daily after campaign events, forcing them to work extended hours under harsh weather conditions. Many describe the work as physically exhausting, as they must repeatedly clear the same areas after successive rallies.

Despite their efforts, the problem persists. Sanitary workers have appealed to political parties and their supporters to act responsibly by collecting and handing over waste instead of dumping it on public roads. However, their requests have largely gone unheeded.

Civic activists have also raised concerns about environmental damage and the strain on urban waste management systems.