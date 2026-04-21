Promises galore: Vaigai river cleanup dominates campaigning in Madurai

MADURAI: The Vaigai river, which flows for a distance of 12 km inside the city, is hogging the limelight as candidates in Madurai Central, North and South constituencies have made promises to clean it up.

Candidates cutting across party lines have promised clean up measures, even as voters demand tangible solutions to keep the river free of sewage flow, restore ghats, effective flood control and a functional riverfront that can reclaim the Vaigai as the city’s lifeline.

The persistent issue of untreated sewage mixing into the river remains a major concern. DMK’s Madurai Central candidate and IT Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan has pointed to infrastructure upgrades as the way forward. He highlighted plans to revamp the underground drainage (UGD) network and expand stormwater drain systems, stating that these interventions are aimed at curbing sewage inflow into the river.

In Madurai South, BJP candidate Rama Srinivasan conducted a field inspection along the Vaigai, focusing on pollution hotspots.

During a recent visit to Alwarpuram- a key location associated with the annual Kallazhagar festival, he inspected points where sewage enters the river and assured to take up the issue with the Union government’s Jal Shakti Ministry and push for swift action to clean the river.

Despite the flurry of assurances, residents remain sceptical. “What flows now is not a river in many places, but untreated wastewater. The stench itself tells the story,” said M Mahilarasan, a resident of Arapalayam.

Experts emphasise that long-term, structural solutions are essential. P Balamurugan, president of the Madurai Infra & Developments Association, stressed the need for technology-driven interventions.